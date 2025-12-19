MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
US launches Operation Hawkeye in Syria targeting Daesh positions — Hegseth
The strike comes in retaliation for an earlier Daesh attack targeting US troops, which killed two US soldiers and a civilian.
Hegseth said the US had "hunted and killed" several individuals during the strike and indicated actions would continue. / AP
December 19, 2025

The US launched an operation in Syria in retaliation for a deadly December 13 attack on American forces in Palmyra, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday.

"Earlier today, US forces commenced Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria to eliminate ISIS (Daesh) fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites," Hegseth wrote on X on Friday.

The operation was described as a direct response to the attack, which targeted American personnel stationed in eastern Syria.

"This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance," said Hegseth, adding that the US "will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people."

He said the US had "hunted and killed" several individuals during the strike and indicated actions would continue.

RelatedTRT World - Daesh attack that killed US troops has 'nothing to do' with Syria's president — Trump

'Very serious retaliation'

RECOMMENDED

US President Donald Trump said the strikes were a "very serious retaliation" and a fulfilment of his promise to respond.

"We are striking very strongly against ISIS (Daesh) strongholds in Syria," he wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to Syria as "a place soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIS (Daesh) can be eradicated."

He noted that he had welcomed home the remains of the fallen Americans in a "very dignified ceremony" earlier in the week.

Trump said the Syrian government was "fully in support" of the operation and referred to Syria's leader as "a man who is working very hard to bring Greatness back to Syria."

"All terrorists who are evil enough to attack Americans are hereby warned — YOU WILL BE HIT HARDER THAN YOU HAVE EVER BEEN HIT BEFORE IF YOU, IN ANY WAY, ATTACK OR THREATEN THE U.S.A.," he added.

The exact location, number of casualties or other operational details of the American strike have not been disclosed.

The deadly attack earlier this month by members of Daesh terror group in central Syria claimed the lives of two US soldiers and a civilian.

SOURCE:AA
