The US launched an operation in Syria in retaliation for a deadly December 13 attack on American forces in Palmyra, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday.

"Earlier today, US forces commenced Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria to eliminate ISIS (Daesh) fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites," Hegseth wrote on X on Friday.

The operation was described as a direct response to the attack, which targeted American personnel stationed in eastern Syria.

"This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance," said Hegseth, adding that the US "will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people."

He said the US had "hunted and killed" several individuals during the strike and indicated actions would continue.

'Very serious retaliation'