The Lebanese army is ready to move to the second phase of consolidating weapons under state control, which will extend from the Litani River southward to the Awali River, Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri has said.

The army “is ready to move to the second phase of consolidating arms under state authority, without a set timetable,” Mitri said on Wednesday in a speech at the eighth conference of the Carnegie Middle East Centre, held in Beirut and attended by a number of current and former Lebanese ministers, as well as diplomats and journalists.

“This phase extends from the Litani River to the Awali River,” he added.

The deputy minister explained that the army commander “proposed a five-phase plan, starting with strengthening the army’s capabilities.”

Mitri said extending state authority to the area surrounding the Litani River is making gradual progress, with the army nearing completion of its mission south of the Litani and preparing to move to subsequent phases.

The army “is performing well and enjoys clear credibility, something ambassadors have observed firsthand during their field visits,” he added.

Related TRT World - Lebanon: Ceasefire implementation must include Israel’s obligations, not just Hezbollah

Rejecting disarmament without full withdrawal of Israel

The Lebanese government on August 5 approved a plan – based on a draft proposal presented by US Special Envoy Tom Barrack – to place all weapons, including those held by Hezbollah, under state control and tasked the army with implementing it by the end of 2025.

Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected the move and insists that Israeli forces must fully withdraw from Lebanese territory before any disarmament.