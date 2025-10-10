Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani has affirmed there is a historic opportunity to transform his country’s relationship with Lebanon from a tense security-based one into a political and economic partnership, SANA news agency has reported.

Earlier on Friday, Shaibani arrived in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, marking the first visit to the country by a minister from the government of Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa.

At a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Raji, the Syrian minister said: “There is a historic opportunity to turn the relationship between Syria and Lebanon from a tense security relationship in the past into a political and economic partnership that benefits both the Syrian and Lebanese peoples.”

He emphasised Syria's determination to overcome all obstacles of the past with Lebanon and to strengthen ties based on mutual respect and shared interests that serve both nations.

“This visit comes under the direction of President Ahmed al Sharaa to affirm the depth of relations between the two countries and to embody the new Syria’s orientation based on mutual respect,” Shaibani added.

He said Syria “is entering a stage of recovery and reconstruction, one of the main foundations of which is building political relations on the principles of reciprocal cooperation, respect for the sovereignty of neighbouring states, and non-interference in their internal affairs.”

The minister also thanked Lebanon for hosting Syrian refugees during the previous years despite its own economic hardships.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Raji said a “new page has been opened between Lebanon and Syria, and we hope it will be an auspicious beginning.”

He confirmed “a commitment from both the Syrian and Lebanese sides to respect the Lebanese state and to refrain from interfering in its affairs--a positive path.”

“I inform the Lebanese people that the work of the Syrian Lebanese Higher Council has been suspended and that it will soon be formally abolished,” he added.

He stressed that “relations between the Lebanese and Syrian states are now direct.”