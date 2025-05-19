Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called for the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees in Lebanon to their country.

“We affirm that Lebanon is keen on establishing the best relations with its neighbour Syria and coordinating and cooperating to confront common challenges,” Aoun said on Monday at a joint press conference in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

He said Beirut and Damascus will work, through joint committees agreed to be formed, to guarantee the safe and dignified return of the Syrian refugees to their country.

“Lebanon affirms its support for all efforts aimed at maintaining Syria’s unity and sovereignty and fulfilling the aspirations of its people,” Aoun said.

He also welcomed United States President Donald Trump’s decision to lift sanctions imposed on Syria.

Sisi, for his part, called for the immediate reconstruction of Lebanon and Gaza following deadly Israeli assaults.

“I renew my call on the international community to assume its responsibilities towards the reconstruction of Lebanon," he said.

He reiterated Egypt’s support for Lebanon to achieve internal stability and preserve its full sovereignty.

"We affirm our absolute rejection of Israel's repeated violations of Lebanese territory, as well as its occupation of parts of its lands,” Sisi said.

"Egypt continues its intensive efforts and contacts with various regional and international parties to push Israel toward an immediate and unconditional withdrawal from all Lebanese territory."

An Egyptian presidency statement said Sisi and Aoun discussed ways to bolster bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of economy, infrastructure, energy, and reconstruction.

The Lebanese president arrived in Cairo early Monday for an official visit at the invitation of the Egyptian leader.