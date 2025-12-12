WORLD
2 min read
Britain's King Charles says his cancer treatment will be reduced in rare health update
British monarch urges people to use screening tests, saying they ease fear, guide decisions, and save lives.
Britain's King Charles says his cancer treatment will be reduced in rare health update
Britain's King Charles speaks about his cancer recovery, in London / Reuters
December 12, 2025

The UK's King Charles III has said that his cancer treatment would be cut back in 2026, as he shared his "good news" in a televised national address.

"Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors’ orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year," Charles said in a rare video message on Friday as part of an annual televised fundraising drive to raise money for cancer research.

However, the British monarch, 77, who was diagnosed in January 2024, did not share what kind of cancer he is being treated for.

Charles said that he knows it “can feel overwhelming” but that he also knows “early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams – and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope.”

RECOMMENDED

He encouraged people to make use of detection tests to catch the disease quickly because “early diagnosis quite simply saves lives.”

“Too often, I am told, people avoid screening because they imagine it may be frightening, embarrassing or uncomfortable. If and when they do finally take up their invitation, they are glad they took part,” he added.

“This simple tool allows you to check whether you are eligible for breast, bowel or cervical cancer screening. It demystifies the process, answers your questions, and guides you towards taking that crucial step.”

RelatedKing Charles III: A Year on the Throne - TRT World - TRT World
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group