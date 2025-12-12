The UK's King Charles III has said that his cancer treatment would be cut back in 2026, as he shared his "good news" in a televised national address.
"Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors’ orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year," Charles said in a rare video message on Friday as part of an annual televised fundraising drive to raise money for cancer research.
However, the British monarch, 77, who was diagnosed in January 2024, did not share what kind of cancer he is being treated for.
Charles said that he knows it “can feel overwhelming” but that he also knows “early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams – and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope.”
He encouraged people to make use of detection tests to catch the disease quickly because “early diagnosis quite simply saves lives.”
“Too often, I am told, people avoid screening because they imagine it may be frightening, embarrassing or uncomfortable. If and when they do finally take up their invitation, they are glad they took part,” he added.
“This simple tool allows you to check whether you are eligible for breast, bowel or cervical cancer screening. It demystifies the process, answers your questions, and guides you towards taking that crucial step.”