Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on Italy to recognise the state of Palestine, saying the move would help protect the two-state solution and consolidate the foundations of peace.

The remarks came in a speech on Friday he delivered at the annual conference of the Brothers of Italy Party in Rome, where Abbas stressed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is “the only way to ensure lasting security and stability in the region.”

Abbas said that a fully sovereign Palestinian state “would not be a security burden on anyone but would instead serve as a source of regional stability and a responsible partner in maintaining security and building peace.”

Backing two-state solution