Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterated on Wednesday that Italy is ready to support European restrictive measures against Israeli settlement expansion plans and violent statements made by some Israeli officials.

"We have condemned Israeli settlement expansion plans and consider the violent statements of some Israeli officials unacceptable. This is why we stand ready to support individual European restrictive measures against them," Meloni said at the Senate ahead of the European Council summit on Thursday.

She described the 20-point plan presented by US President Donald Trump and signed in Sharm el Sheikh as an "extremely positive and concrete development."

"We are deeply grateful to all the mediators for the diplomatic efforts that made this important step forward possible: I am referring to the governments of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, but I am referring above all to US President Donald Trump, who has devoted extraordinary energy to achieving what is his unquestionable success," Meloni noted.

Related Gaza’s shrinking map: What Israel’s so-called ‘withdrawal’ means - TRT World - TRT World

Gaza aid

Meloni said the world now faces a “credible prospect” for lasting Middle East peace but cautioned that it remains “fragile.”