Meloni pledges Italy’s support for EU sanctions over Israeli settlement expansion
Giorgia Meloni praised international mediators and said Italy will continue humanitarian aid to Gaza while supporting peace and stability in the region.
Meloni praises US-led mediation and calls the peace plan a positive step. [File photo] / Reuters
October 23, 2025

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterated on Wednesday that Italy is ready to support European restrictive measures against Israeli settlement expansion plans and violent statements made by some Israeli officials.

"We have condemned Israeli settlement expansion plans and consider the violent statements of some Israeli officials unacceptable. This is why we stand ready to support individual European restrictive measures against them," Meloni said at the Senate ahead of the European Council summit on Thursday.

She described the 20-point plan presented by US President Donald Trump and signed in Sharm el Sheikh as an "extremely positive and concrete development."

"We are deeply grateful to all the mediators for the diplomatic efforts that made this important step forward possible: I am referring to the governments of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, but I am referring above all to US President Donald Trump, who has devoted extraordinary energy to achieving what is his unquestionable success," Meloni noted.

Gaza aid

Meloni said the world now faces a “credible prospect” for lasting Middle East peace but cautioned that it remains “fragile.”

Citing "Hamas’ violation of the ceasefire," Meloni said Italy does not agree with Israel’s retaliatory actions but stressed that Hamas must have no role in the transitional governance or the future Palestinian state, underlining that these are also the "necessary preconditions" for Italy's recognition of the State of Palestine.

Reminding that Italy sent over 2,000 tons of flour and over 200 tons of other aid to Gaza as part of its Food for Gaza humanitarian operation, she vowed to continue the humanitarian support.

Meloni also voiced readiness to provide all necessary support to the Palestinian National Authority, including in training its leadership, "so that it can soon assume full governance responsibilities."

"We are ready to contribute our Carabinieri, who have been present in Jericho for years, to the training of the Palestinian police, and to the EU mission in Rafah, whose numbers we are ready to increase. I will reiterate this in person to President Abbas, with whom I have agreed to meet in Rome in early November," she added.

SOURCE:AA
