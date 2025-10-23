The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Thursday that more than 61 million tons of debris blanket the Gaza as a result of more than two years of Israel’s war.

“Entire neighbourhoods have been erased, and families search the ruins for water, for shelter,” the UNRWA said on US social media company X.

The agency stressed that its humanitarian mission and lifesaving assistance for Palestinian people continue in Gaza despite the ongoing Israeli blockade and restrictions on UNRWA aid stocks.

According to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, the agency has medicine, essential supplies, and a sufficient amount of food for the coming three months for the entire Gaza population.

In October 2024, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, voted in favour of blocking UNRWA operations in the occupied West Bank and Gaza due to the alleged involvement of its staff in attacks by Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023.