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OPINION
Sanchez and Feijoo clash in tense debate ahead of next week's Spain election
PM Pedro Sanchez and his right-wing rival Alberto Nunez Feijoo lock horns over economy, housing, immigration and corruption, repeatedly interrupting each other during the two-hour showdown.
OPINION
Russia reports new Ukrainian drone strike on Crimea bridge, halts rail traffic
Russia's Investigative Committee reports structural damage after strikes on Monday and Tuesday but gives no further details.
EU agrees to delay methane rules for energy importers by two years
Dutch arms maker's employees helped Ukraine launch drone attacks on Russia: report
Putin, Trump and Xi will determine how long trilateral summit will last, says Kremlin
Turkish star Arda Guler extends Real Madrid deal until 2032
Russia reports new Ukrainian drone strike on Crimea bridge, halts rail traffic
Russia's Investigative Committee reports structural damage after strikes on Monday and Tuesday but gives no further details.
EU agrees to delay methane rules for energy importers by two years
Dutch arms maker's employees helped Ukraine launch drone attacks on Russia: report
Putin, Trump and Xi will determine how long trilateral summit will last, says Kremlin
Turkish star Arda Guler extends Real Madrid deal until 2032
E3, Ukraine call for winter energy truce as EU vows pressure on Russia
President Zelenskyy says NATO membership would provide the strongest security guarantee for Ukraine and Europe.
NATO chief dismisses Yalta 2.0 fears after China summit
Rutte says US President Trump "has been constantly working with herculean efforts to get peace done in Ukraine."
China, Russia, US issue four-point declaration after 'historic summit'
The presidents also exchanged views "on the Ukraine crisis, the prevention of nuclear proliferation, the situation in the Middle East, and the Korean Peninsula."
France raises bird flu risk to the highest level across mainland
The agriculture ministry cites rising infections among wild migratory birds in neighbouring countries and recent outbreaks in domestic poultry, triggering tougher surveillance and preventive measures.
EU Commission hit by cyberattack, personal data possibly compromised: report
European Commission says individual systems were targeted and affected parties informed, while full extent of potential damage remains unclear.
Russia reports new Ukrainian drone strike on Crimea bridge, halts rail traffic
Russia's Investigative Committee reports structural damage after strikes on Monday and Tuesday but gives no further details.
EU agrees to delay methane rules for energy importers by two years
Dutch arms maker's employees helped Ukraine launch drone attacks on Russia: report
Putin, Trump and Xi will determine how long trilateral summit will last, says Kremlin
Turkish star Arda Guler extends Real Madrid deal until 2032
Russia reports new Ukrainian drone strike on Crimea bridge, halts rail traffic
Russia's Investigative Committee reports structural damage after strikes on Monday and Tuesday but gives no further details.
EU agrees to delay methane rules for energy importers by two years
Dutch arms maker's employees helped Ukraine launch drone attacks on Russia: report
Putin, Trump and Xi will determine how long trilateral summit will last, says Kremlin
Turkish star Arda Guler extends Real Madrid deal until 2032
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