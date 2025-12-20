EUROPE
2 min read
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Ending agreements signals a long-term shift in Russia’s approach to European defence relations.
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
EU and Russian flags are seen through broken glass this illustration taken on April 13, 2022. / Reuters
December 20, 2025

The Russian government on Saturday officially authorised the Defence Ministry to terminate a series of bilateral military cooperation agreements signed with several European nations between 1992 and 2002.

The termination list includes agreements with Germany, Poland, and Norway, as well as similar pacts with Bulgaria, Romania, Denmark, the UK, the Netherlands, Croatia, Belgium and the Czech Republic.

The order was published on the government’s official legal portal, formalising the end of post‑Cold War military‑diplomatic frameworks amid current geopolitical tensions.

Russia’s relations with European defence and security frameworks have been fracturing since its full-scale war on Ukraine in February 2022.

In 2023, it drew backlash for formally withdrawing from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), a landmark security treaty which limited key categories of conventional military equipment that NATO and the then-Warsaw Pact could deploy.

RECOMMENDED

At the time, Moscow blamed the United States for undermining post-Cold War security with the enlargement of the NATO military alliance.

The latest announcement comes ahead of weekend talks in Florida, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s vow to press ahead with his military offensive in Ukraine nearly four years into his war.

Trump's envoys have pushed a plan in which the United States would offer security guarantees to Ukraine, but Kiev will likely be expected to surrender some territory, a prospect resented by many Ukrainians.

Putin initiated a full-scale war on Ukraine in February 2022, describing it as a "special military operation" to demilitarise the country and prevent the expansion of NATO.

Kiev and its European allies say the war, the largest and deadliest on European soil since World War II, is an unprovoked and illegal land grab that has resulted in a tidal wave of violence and destruction.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations