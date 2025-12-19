POLITICS
7 killed, 15 injured in Russian missile attack on port facilities in Ukraine's Odesa region
Odesa governor says ballistic missiles struck port infrastructure, setting trucks ablaze and hampering rescue efforts amid air alerts.
Russian missile strike hits Odesa port, killing 7 amid air alerts [File] / Reuters
December 19, 2025

At least seven people were killed and 15 others injured when Russian ballistic missiles struck port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southwestern Odesa region, local authorities said.

"This evening, the enemy again massively attacked a port infrastructure facility in the Odesa region with ballistic missiles. As a result of the strike, trucks in the parking lot caught fire," regional governor Oleh Kiper said in a post on Telegram on Friday.

Kiper said 15 people were taken to the hospital and are receiving treatment, while the death toll stood at seven according to preliminary information.

He added that emergency and operational services faced difficulties in responding to the attack due to ongoing air alerts in the region.

The Odesa region has come under intensified aerial attacks in recent weeks, with rescuers from 12 regions currently deployed to assist in managing the aftermath of repeated strikes.

Russian authorities did not immediately comment on the incident, and independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

