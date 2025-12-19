At least seven people were killed and 15 others injured when Russian ballistic missiles struck port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southwestern Odesa region, local authorities said.

"This evening, the enemy again massively attacked a port infrastructure facility in the Odesa region with ballistic missiles. As a result of the strike, trucks in the parking lot caught fire," regional governor Oleh Kiper said in a post on Telegram on Friday.

Kiper said 15 people were taken to the hospital and are receiving treatment, while the death toll stood at seven according to preliminary information.

He added that emergency and operational services faced difficulties in responding to the attack due to ongoing air alerts in the region.