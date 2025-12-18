Ukraine has struck a Russian cargo vessel in inland waters in Russia’s southern Rostov region as overnight drone attacks killed three people and wounded several others, according to local authorities.
The development comes days after Türkiye warned that escalating attacks on shipping in the Black Sea could widen the conflict, following reported strikes by both sides in and around the region.
Rostov’s regional governor Yuri Slyusar said two crew members were killed when a cargo vessel caught fire following a drone strike near the port city of Rostov-on-Don, a key logistics hub connected to Russia’s river and sea transport network.
A third person was killed in a separate attack on the nearby town of Bataysk, where at least seven people were injured.
The strike marks a notable escalation in Ukraine’s campaign against Russian logistics and energy infrastructure.
Until now, attacks on Russian vessels had largely been confined to the Black Sea and coastal areas, where both sides have repeatedly targeted ports, fuel depots, and shipping linked to military supply chains.
Cross-border drone warfare
The inland strike comes just days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that escalating attacks on shipping in and around the Black Sea could widen the war and threaten vital global trade routes.
Ankara has repeatedly urged restraint, citing the risk to freedom of navigation and regional stability.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kiev has increasingly relied on long-range drones to offset Moscow’s military advantages, striking refineries, ports, and transport corridors deep inside Russian territory.
Russia, meanwhile, has continued drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure, particularly along the Black Sea coast.
With inland waterways now seemingly drawn into the conflict, analysts warn that the battlefield is expanding beyond traditional front lines—raising fresh concerns for regional security and international shipping.