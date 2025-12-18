Ukraine has struck a Russian cargo vessel in inland waters in Russia’s southern Rostov region as overnight drone attacks killed three people and wounded several others, according to local authorities.

The development comes days after Türkiye warned that escalating attacks on shipping in the Black Sea could widen the conflict, following reported strikes by both sides in and around the region.

Rostov’s regional governor Yuri Slyusar said two crew members were killed when a cargo vessel caught fire following a drone strike near the port city of Rostov-on-Don, a key logistics hub connected to Russia’s river and sea transport network.

A third person was killed in a separate attack on the nearby town of Bataysk, where at least seven people were injured.

The strike marks a notable escalation in Ukraine’s campaign against Russian logistics and energy infrastructure.

Until now, attacks on Russian vessels had largely been confined to the Black Sea and coastal areas, where both sides have repeatedly targeted ports, fuel depots, and shipping linked to military supply chains.