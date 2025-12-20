The Algerian parliament has opened debate on a draft law that seeks to criminalise French colonial rule between 1830 and 1962, according to a statement by the People's National Assembly.

Speaker Ibrahim Boughali was authorised to formally present the draft bill during a plenary session of the lower house, according to the statement on Saturday.

Addressing lawmakers, Boughali said he is honoured to present the draft bill criminalising French colonisation. He described the proposal as more than a legislative initiative, calling it a defining moment in modern Algeria through which the state, via its legislative institution, renews its commitment to national memory and the conscience of history.

"This session is not a routine parliamentary procedure; rather, it is a supreme act of sovereignty, a clear moral stance, and an unambiguous political message, expressing Algeria’s commitment to its inalienable rights and its loyalty to the sacrifices of its people and the message of its martyrs," Boughali said.

Aim to erase identity

He also noted that France’s colonisation of Algeria was, in every sense, a project of uprooting and annihilation, adding that land was seized from its rightful owners and redistributed to settlers.

"This colonial project was not limited to the plundering of wealth; it also extended to policies of systematic impoverishment, starvation, and exclusion aimed at breaking the will of the Algerian people, erasing their identity, and severing their ties to their historical and cultural roots," he added.