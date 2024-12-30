Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune launched a strong critique on Sunday against France over the lingering effects of its colonial rule on his country.

This came during a speech delivered before both chambers of parliament addressing the nation in which he presented the achievements of his first presidential term from 2019-2024 and outlined his agenda for his second term, which began in September, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Tebboune said Algeria demands that France acknowledge its crimes committed during the colonial period from 1830-1962, emphasizing that the country seeks no material compensation.

"We are pursuing the dignity of our ancestors," he said.

"The number of Algerian martyrs throughout the 132 years of colonisation is 5.6 million, and no amount of money can compensate for the loss of even one martyr during the resistance or armed struggle,” he stressed.

'Genocidal'