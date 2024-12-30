WORLD
Algeria demands France to admit its colonial crimes
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune launched a critique against France, demanding recognition of its colonial crimes and condemning the lasting impacts of French rule in Algeria.
Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivers a speech during an inauguration ceremony in the presidential palace, in Algiers, Algeria, on Dec. 19, 2019. / Photo: AP
December 30, 2024

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune launched a strong critique on Sunday against France over the lingering effects of its colonial rule on his country.

This came during a speech delivered before both chambers of parliament addressing the nation in which he presented the achievements of his first presidential term from 2019-2024 and outlined his agenda for his second term, which began in September, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Tebboune said Algeria demands that France acknowledge its crimes committed during the colonial period from 1830-1962, emphasizing that the country seeks no material compensation.

"We are pursuing the dignity of our ancestors," he said.

"The number of Algerian martyrs throughout the 132 years of colonisation is 5.6 million, and no amount of money can compensate for the loss of even one martyr during the resistance or armed struggle,” he stressed.

'Genocidal'

Recommended

The remarks came amid a severe political crisis between Algeria and France which led to the withdrawal of Algeria's ambassador and the summoning of the French ambassador.

Algerian authorities attributed this escalation to "hostile acts committed by French foreign intelligence on Algerian soil."

Tebboune also recalled the atrocities committed by the French colonial army, particularly under General Thomas Robert Bugeaud, governor-general of Algeria from 1841-1847, whom he described as "genocidal."

He reiterated his commitment to addressing the colonial-era files with France and pointed out that France continues to hold 500 skulls of Algerians who were decapitated in the 19th century and taken to Paris.

"We have only managed to recover 24 skulls so far," he noted.

On the domestic front, Tebboune announced plans to launch a dialogue with political parties early next year "to strengthen state independence and bolster internal unity."

He said the dialogue, for which an exact start date was not specified, would be "inclusive and deep," culminating in the introduction of new laws governing political parties and associations.

SOURCE:AA
