Algeria has protested strongly after French prosecutors indicted one of its consular officials on suspicion of involvement in the April 2024 abduction of an Algerian influencer in a Paris suburb.

Algiers claims the move was aimed at scuppering recent attempts to repair ties.

Three men, one of whom works at an Algerian consulate in France, were indicted Friday in Paris on suspicion of involvement in the abduction of 41-year-old Amir Boukhors.

Algeria's foreign ministry said it had hauled in French Ambassador Stephane Romatet to "express its strong protest”

It said the indicted consular officer "was arrested in public and then taken into custody without notification through the diplomatic channels".

Strained ties