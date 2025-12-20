WORLD
2 min read
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
The AU reaffirmed support for Sudan’s unity and sovereignty while warning the RSF that violence against civilians will not go unpunished.
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
The African Union condemns systematic RSF attacks on civilians in Sudan. [File photo] / AP
December 20, 2025

The African Union envoy to Sudan, Mohamed Belaiche, said on Friday that “systematic” attacks against civilians by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) will not go unpunished.

Belaiche delivered a message to the chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, from African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf during a meeting in Port Sudan.

“The systematic attacks against civilians, the killing of innocents, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure by the RSF are condemned acts in the strongest terms,” he said in comments carried by the state news agency SUNA.

“Their perpetrators will not escape accountability.”

The AU envoy said his meeting with Burhan was “a valuable opportunity to consult on the most effective ways to advance national, regional, and international efforts to secure stability and security in Sudan,” describing the country as pivotal to the region and a cornerstone of the pan-African organisation.

Belaiche said he listened to the views of the Sudanese leadership on the situation and prospects for a solution.

He affirmed the AU commitment to supporting Sudan’s sovereignty and unity.

RECOMMENDED

“There is no room for the presence of any parallel institution on Sudanese soil,” he said, underlining the importance of a peaceful political solution to the conflict in Sudan through an inclusive national dialogue.

In another meeting, Belaiche met with Sudanese Prime Minister Kamal Idris, according to SUNA.

Idris said the Sudanese government welcomes all efforts aimed at achieving peace, security and stability in the country.

RelatedTRT World - US pushes for Sudan ceasefire as Rubio calls humanitarian truce 'immediate goal'

Sudanese authorities, along with UN and international human rights organisations, accuse the RSF of committing crimes against humanity and human rights violations, including killings, torture, looting, and shelling of civilian facilities, schools and hospitals.

Of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army, in turn, holds most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and centre, including the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has since killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations