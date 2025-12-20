The African Union envoy to Sudan, Mohamed Belaiche, said on Friday that “systematic” attacks against civilians by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) will not go unpunished.

Belaiche delivered a message to the chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, from African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf during a meeting in Port Sudan.

“The systematic attacks against civilians, the killing of innocents, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure by the RSF are condemned acts in the strongest terms,” he said in comments carried by the state news agency SUNA.

“Their perpetrators will not escape accountability.”

The AU envoy said his meeting with Burhan was “a valuable opportunity to consult on the most effective ways to advance national, regional, and international efforts to secure stability and security in Sudan,” describing the country as pivotal to the region and a cornerstone of the pan-African organisation.

Belaiche said he listened to the views of the Sudanese leadership on the situation and prospects for a solution.

He affirmed the AU commitment to supporting Sudan’s sovereignty and unity.