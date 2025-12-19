US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington's immediate priority in Sudan is ending the fighting, as the country faces a deepening humanitarian calamity.

"The immediate goal we have is a cessation of hostilities, a humanitarian truce going into the new year that allows humanitarian organisations to be able to deliver aid to the people in great distress," Rubio told reporters on Friday at the Department of State during his end-of-year news conference.

Rubio said the situation on the ground remains dire, noting that aid delivery is currently "not possible."

"We are hearing and continue to see reports of humanitarian convoys actually being struck on their way in," he said.

Describing the conflict as deeply troubling, Rubio pointed to the role of outside actors in fueling the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).