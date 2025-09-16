AFRICA
Sudan welcomes peace efforts to end war with RSF, rejects foreign interference
Sudan's remarks comes after joint statement by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the US calling for a humanitarian truce to allow aid to all parts of Sudan.
Türkiye extends condolences to DRC over deadly terror attack
Dozens of people killed in attack on funeral in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
'Catastrophic hunger': WHO chief warns of famine and cholera crisis in war-torn Sudan
Tedros Ghebreyesus says over 770,000 children are expected to suffer severe acute malnutrition this year.
RSF committed crimes against humanity in Sudan's Al Fasher — UN mission
RSF crimes against humanity include mass killings, sexual violence, looting, and destruction of livelihoods, sometimes amounting to persecution and extermination.
Egypt, Sudan say Ethiopia's Nile dam represents a 'threat'
The two downstream countries call on Ethiopia to change its policy and restore regional cooperation.
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
The formation of a parallel government in Sudan by the paramilitary RSF and its allies portends grim possibilities for a nation already battling what is already the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
The tragedy happened on Sunday in the Tarasin village in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains after days of heavy rainfall in late August.
RSF's Hemetti sworn in as head of parallel government as civilians killed in Kordofan
Tugrul Oguzhan Yilmaz
Why Cameroon can't live down the war France refused to name
France repatriates three colonial-era skulls to Madagascar
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
