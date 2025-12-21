Nine people were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire at a bar outside Johannesburg early on Sunday, police said, in the second such shooting in South Africa this month.

Ten more were wounded when around a dozen men attacked the tavern at Bekkersdal, in a gold mining area around 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of the city, just before 1:00 am (2300 GMT).

Police initially said 10 people were killed but later revised the toll downwards.

The attackers in two vehicles "opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene," a police statement said.

The dead included a driver from an online car-hailing service who had been outside the bar, provincial police commissioner Major General Fred Kekana told SABC television.

A manhunt for the attackers had been launched, police said.

Shootings in South Africa

South Africa, the continent's most industrialised nation, is grappling with entrenched crime and corruption driven by organised networks.