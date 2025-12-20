US
2 min read
Trump seals drug pricing deals with nine pharmaceutical giant companies
US president says agreements will lower prices by matching the lowest rates paid overseas.
Trump seals drug pricing deals with nine pharmaceutical giant companies
Trump pushes drug price cuts with nine-company agreement / AP
December 20, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that his administration has signed so-called "most favoured nation" pricing deals with nine major pharmaceutical companies to lower the cost of prescription drugs in the United States.

The agreements were reached with Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Novartis and Sanofi, marking the latest effort by the White House to tackle high drug prices.

"They’ve agreed to offer many of their flagship drugs, really, all of their flagship drugs, at heavily discounted most favoured nation prices," Trump said during remarks at the Oval Office, flanked by pharmaceutical executives.

"In other words, whatever the drug sells for in the world, whatever the lowest number is — if it’s Germany, if it’s in the UK, anywhere — we will match that price," he said.

Trump said Americans had long paid significantly more for medications than patients in other countries.

RECOMMENDED

"Right now, sometimes it’s 10 times higher. We’ve been laughed at and scoffed at for years," he added.

The drugs covered under the agreements include treatments for heart disease, hypertension, HIV and other serious illnesses.

Under the plan, the new pricing will be made available directly to consumers through a government-backed website, TrumpRX.gov, which the administration said is expected to launch in January.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations