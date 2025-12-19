WORLD
$150M pledge signals push to rebuild war-battered Aleppo
A three-day fundraising drive under the Aleppo Governorate draws massive support as Syria’s second-largest city struggles to recover from years of conflict and renewed Israeli strikes.
The campaign seeks to fund the restoration of infrastructure, housing, and public services after more than a decade of war. / AA
December 19, 2025

A donation campaign aimed at rebuilding Syria’s devastated Aleppo province raised $150 million on Thursday, officials said, marking a major financial boost for reconstruction efforts in one of the country’s hardest-hit regions.

Launched under the auspices of the Aleppo Governorate, the three-day campaign seeks to fund the restoration of infrastructure, housing, and public services after more than a decade of war left large swathes of the city in ruins.

Organisers said the funds will be directed toward development projects urgently needed to revive daily life in the historic commercial hub.

Aleppo endured some of the fiercest fighting during Syria’s civil war, with entire neighbourhoods flattened and essential services crippled.

Despite the end of large-scale hostilities, the city continues to face severe reconstruction challenges, prompting similar fundraising drives in other provinces.

Continued attacks by Israel

The campaign comes amid continued Israeli military activity in Syria, which Damascus says has further hampered recovery.

Syrian government data indicate that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 air strikes across the country and more than 400 cross-border raids into southern provinces, killing civilians and destroying military sites and infrastructure.

Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024, Israel also expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing a demilitarised buffer zone — a move Syria says violated the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Officials say sustained international and domestic support will be crucial if Aleppo is to rebuild after years of war and ongoing regional tensions.

