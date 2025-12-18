Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday that tougher hate speech laws will be implemented after a mass shooting at Bondi Beach killed 15 victims.

Albanese announced a list of legislative changes after a meeting of the National Security Committee, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"Governments aren't perfect, I'm not perfect," he told reporters in Canberra.

A photograph of Matilda Britvan, 10, a victim of a shooting at Jewish holiday celebration on Sunday at Bondi Beach, lies amongst floral tributes in Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2025. /Reuters

"I have done my best to respond,” he said.

“Anyone in this position would regret not doing more, and any inadequacies which are there," he said, "but what we need to do is to move forward."

Changes include new federal offences for "aggravated hate speech offense for preachers and leaders who promote violence," and increased penalties for "hate speech promoting violence."

Related TRT World - Bondi Beach, anti-Muslim hatred, and the selective politics of violence

Others include "making hate an aggravating factor in sentencing crimes for online threats and harassment," developing a regime for listing organisations "whose leaders engage in hate speech promoting violence or racial hatred," and for "serious vilification based on race and or advocating racial supremacy."