A Muslim cemetery in Australia has been desecrated with decapitated pig heads following a mass shooting on a beach in Sydney, local media reported on Monday.

A video on Monday showed a Muslim cemetery in the South Western Sydney suburb of Narellan vandalised with butchered pig heads and body parts following the mass shooting in Bondi Beach, according to local news website news.com.au.

In a statement, police said on Monday that they received reports of animal remains left at the entrance to a cemetery on Richardson Road, Narellan.

“Officers attended and found several pig heads at the scene. Police immediately commenced an investigation into the incident,” the statement read.