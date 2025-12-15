WORLD
1 min read
Muslim cemetery in Australia desecrated after Sydney beach shooting
Police launch an investigation after several pig heads are found at a cemetery in a South Western Sydney suburb.
Muslim cemetery in Australia desecrated after Sydney beach shooting
Police guard suspects’ home after Bondi Beach shooting, Sydney. / Reuters
December 15, 2025

A Muslim cemetery in Australia has been desecrated with decapitated pig heads following a mass shooting on a beach in Sydney, local media reported on Monday.

A video on Monday showed a Muslim cemetery in the South Western Sydney suburb of Narellan vandalised with butchered pig heads and body parts following the mass shooting in Bondi Beach, according to local news website news.com.au.

In a statement, police said on Monday that they received reports of animal remains left at the entrance to a cemetery on Richardson Road, Narellan.

“Officers attended and found several pig heads at the scene. Police immediately commenced an investigation into the incident,” the statement read.

RECOMMENDED

“The pig heads have since been removed and disposed of appropriately,” the police added, mentioning that inquiries were ongoing into the incident.

It comes a day after Australian police said two unidentified shooters, a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son, opened fire along Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday evening, killing 15 people and injuring 42 others who were taken to the hospital for treatment.

One of the two shooters was killed, while the other sustained critical wounds, police said, declaring the incident a “terrorist act.”

RelatedTRT World - Bondi Beach, anti-Muslim hatred, and the selective politics of violence
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group