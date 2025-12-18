Another Palestinian infant has died in Gaza after exposure to freezing temperatures, health authorities said, underscoring how winter weather is turning displacement into a death sentence for the most vulnerable.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Thursday that one-month-old Saeed Asaad Abideen died after a sharp drop in temperatures, bringing the number of people who have died from cold-related causes to 13 during the latest severe weather spell.

Civil Defence officials warned a day earlier that the cold wave poses a grave threat to children, as hundreds of thousands of displaced families remain without adequate shelter, heating, or winter supplies.

With much of Gaza’s housing destroyed, many families are living in tents or makeshift structures that offer little protection from rain, wind, and plummeting temperatures.