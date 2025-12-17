Israel's army said troops fired a mortar shell into a Palestinian residential area in besieged Gaza, in the latest attack to violate the fragile ceasefire.

Health officials said on Wednesday that at least 10 people were wounded, and the army said it was investigating.

The military said the mortar was fired during an attack in the area of the so-called "Yellow Line," which was drawn in the ceasefire agreement that divides the Israeli-occupied majority of Gaza from the rest of the territory.

The military did not say what troops were doing or whether they had crossed the line. It said the mortar had veered from its intended target, which it did not specify.

Fadel Naeem, director of Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, said the hospital received 10 people wounded in the attack.

It was not the first time since the ceasefire took effect on October 10 that Israel killed Palestinians. Palestinian health officials have reported over 370 deaths from Israeli fire since the truce.