Farmers in tractors blocked roads and set off fireworks in Brussels on Wednesday outside a European Union leaders’ summit, prompting police to respond with tear gas and water cannons as protesters rallied against a major free-trade deal with South American nations.

Thousands of farmers are also expected at twin rallies planned by farmers' unions that are set to converge on Place Luxembourg, a stone's throw from the European Parliament and the Europa Building where leaders of the 27 EU nations are meeting. They are to discuss amending the trade pact or delaying its signing.

Also on the agenda of the EU summit is a proposal to seize Russian assets for use in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Italy signalled it had reservations too, joining the French-led opposition to signing the massive transatlantic free-trade deal between the EU and the five active Mercosur countries — Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia. The deal would progressively remove duties on almost all goods traded between the two blocs over the next 15 years.

Worried by a surging far-right that rallies support by criticising the deal, the French have demanded safeguards to monitor and stop large economic disruption in the EU, increased regulations in the Mercosur nations like pesticide restrictions, and more inspections of imports at EU ports.

Premier Giorgia Meloni told the Italian Parliament on Wednesday that signing the agreement in the coming days “would be premature."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is determined to sign the agreement, but she needs the backing of at least two-thirds of EU nations.

Italy’s opposition would give France enough votes to veto von der Leyen’s signature.

“This doesn’t mean that Italy intends to block or oppose (the deal), but that it intends to approve the agreement only when it includes adequate reciprocal guarantees for our agricultural sector,” Meloni said.