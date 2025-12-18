SPORT
India's Mohun Bagan face AFC ban and $100,000 penalty for refusing to visit Iran
The Indian football club were punished by the AFC after declining to travel to Iran for a Champions League Two match.
India players pose for a team photo before their World Cup AFC Asian Qualifier against Qatar at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, on June 11, 2024. / Reuters
December 18, 2025

Indian football club Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been banned from Asian Football Confederation competitions and ordered to pay more than $100,000 for refusing to travel to Iran for an Asian Champions League Two clash with Sepahan SC in September, the Asian football body said in a statement.

The AFC's disciplinary and ethics committee excluded Mohun Bagan from the next edition of Asian competition they qualify for, up to the 2027-28 season, in a decision made on Wednesday.

The Indian champions were also handed a $50,000 fine and told to pay an additional $50,729 for damages and losses incurred by the AFC and Sepahan. Mohun Bagan have also forfeited any subsidy for participating in the continental second-tier tournament.

Mohun Bagan were withdrawn from the competition after they refused to travel to Iran for the group stage match, citing lack of security assurances and medical insurance coverage in Iran, and their matches were declared null and void by the AFC.

The club had moved to the Court of Arbitration for Sport asking for the match to be relocated to a neutral venue, but CAS turned down their initial request.

"The players decided they can’t take this risk, where lives and their families' future are at stake. So we have to stand with them," a senior Mohun Bagan official told Reuters.

Mohun Bagan have five players from Australia, Spain and the United Kingdom, countries that have advised their citizens against travelling to Iran, the official added.

The club also did not travel to Iran last year for a match against Tractor SC scheduled for October 2 2024, the day after Iran launched ballistic missiles towards Israel. Mohun Bagan were withdrawn from the tournament as a result.

Mohun Bagan are considering appealing against the suspension, he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
