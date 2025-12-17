EUROPE
2 min read
Belgian province approves student headscarf ban, raising rights concerns
Protesters gather outside the provincial government, chanting, 'My headscarf, my choice.'
The measure is expected to affect schools like the Richtpunt campus in Ghent, where about 100 of 700 students currently wear a headscarf. / Reuters
December 17, 2025

Belgium’s East Flanders provincial government has approved a headscarf ban for students in provincial schools beginning with the 2026-2027 academic year, broadcaster VRT reported on Wednesday.

Earlier attempts to implement a similar measure were blocked by Flemish Minister of Internal Affairs Hilde Crevits due to procedural flaws.

Unlike the previous vote, in which opposition party Vlaams Belang provided the decisive support, this time coalition partner Vooruit voted in favour of the ban.

The ban will be added to school regulations, stipulating that religious, ideological, or political symbols are prohibited for both students and teachers. An exception is made for teachers of religion-related subjects, such as Islam.

"We want neutrality in our education. Society is diverse; that's the reality. We have to deal with that reality responsibly," First Provincial Executive Member Kurt Moens claimed.

The measure is expected to affect schools like the Richtpunt campus in Ghent, where about 100 of 700 students currently wear a headscarf.

Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside the provincial government in Gent, chanting, "My headscarf, my choice."

Teachers have also voiced concerns that disciplinary procedures are being misused against staff who advocate for students' rights.

Stefan Haelvoet, provincial secretary of ACOD Education, cited a recent ruling by the Flemish Human Rights Institute, which deemed that the province discriminated against a teacher prohibited from wearing a headscarf.

SOURCE:AA
