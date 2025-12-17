TRT co-production “Palestine 36,” Palestine’s official submission to the Academy Awards, has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Oscars, marking a significant achievement for Palestinian cinema and regional filmmaking.

Zahid Sobaci, the director general of TRT, welcomed the news in a post on X, writing, “We are proud to carry a story that sheds light on Palestine’s history to the world through the power of cinema.”

“Palestine 36,” directed by Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir, revisits the 1936 Arab revolt against British rule, tracing the lives of Palestinian workers and rebels amid the early roots of dispossession.

Produced by British-Lebanese Sawsan Asfari, the historical drama is grounded in extensive research and archival materials, highlighting Palestinian universities, institutions and strong communities that once thrived in what are now Israeli-occupied territories.



“This goes to show that Palestine was not a land without a people for a people without a land,” Asfari said in an interview last month. “The land had people … the British chose to ignore that.”

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a 20-minute standing ovation, and was selected last month as Palestine’s entry for the Academy Awards’ international feature category.