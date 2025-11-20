Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPO), the largest faction in parliament, has called for a general ban on headscarves in all schools, saying the coalition government’s plan to restrict the ban to girls under 14 is insufficient.

In a press release on Thursday, the opposition party also urged lawmakers to pass a “law banning political Islam” and demanded “an immediate stop to illegal mass immigration.”

“The headscarf is a symbol of political Islam and the oppression and paternalism of women and therefore has no place in our schools,” the party said.

It added: “Firstly, the ‘new mass migration’ must be stopped immediately, and secondly, political Islam must be clearly prohibited by law.”

The FPO was responding to plans by the governing coalition, comprising the Austrian People’s Party (OVP), the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPO), and the liberal NEOS party, to introduce a headscarf ban for girls under 14 starting in the 2026/2027 school year.

According to the FPO, this measure “can only be a first step.”

Islamophobic rhetoric

The FPO became the strongest parliamentary faction with 28.8 percent of the vote in the most recent national elections and has repeatedly drawn criticism for well-documented anti-Islam and racist rhetoric.