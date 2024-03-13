Austria witnessed a sharp rise in right-wing extremist crimes last year, according to a response to a question from Interior Minister Gerhard Karner to the Social Democratic Party (SPO) in parliament.

The party said there were 1,208 such crimes in 2023, Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported Tuesday.

In 2022, there were 928 right-wing extremist crimes, said the party.

Sabine Schatz, a member of parliament from the SPO, has been asking the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Interior about right-wing extremist, racist crimes every year since 2018 because these figures are not specifically mentioned in reports by Austrian domestic intelligence.

At 1,208, the figure for 2023 is the highest since 2018.

Xenophobic, far-right party