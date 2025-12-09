South Korea has detained six Chinese fishing vessels accused of operating illegally inside its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the Yellow Sea, the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The seizures came as part of a stepped-up enforcement campaign launched last week, during which authorities inspected 241 Chinese boats, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily.

The detained vessels were hit with a combined fine of 240 million won (about $163,000).

Officials also reported discovering 15 illegal gill nets near Jeju Island — devices that can threaten marine habitats — and said removal operations were underway.