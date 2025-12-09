WORLD
1 min read
South Korea seizes six 'illegal' Chinese fishing boats in Yellow Sea
Seoul escalates enforcement sweep targeting illegal fishing near its maritime borders.
South Korea seizes six 'illegal' Chinese fishing boats in Yellow Sea
A fishing boat sails past Pingtan island, the closest point to Taiwan’s main island, in southeast China’s Fujian province on December 11 2024. / AFP
December 9, 2025

South Korea has detained six Chinese fishing vessels accused of operating illegally inside its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the Yellow Sea, the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The seizures came as part of a stepped-up enforcement campaign launched last week, during which authorities inspected 241 Chinese boats, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily.

The detained vessels were hit with a combined fine of 240 million won (about $163,000).

Officials also reported discovering 15 illegal gill nets near Jeju Island — devices that can threaten marine habitats — and said removal operations were underway.

RECOMMENDED

Seoul has long accused Chinese vessels of crossing into its EEZ during peak fishing seasons, prompting periodic crackdowns.

As of Tuesday, Beijing had not issued a response to the latest enforcement action.

RelatedTRT World - Taiwan probes Chinese fishing boat's entry to strategic river mouth
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints