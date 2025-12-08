The European Union announced on Tuesday it had opened a probe to assess whether Google breached antitrust rules by using content put online by media and other publishers to train and provide AI services without appropriate compensation.

The European Commission said the investigation would look into concerns that the US tech giant might be distorting competition by imposing unfair terms and conditions on publishers and content creators, or by granting itself privileged access to their output.

"A free and democratic society depends on diverse media, open access to information, and a vibrant creative landscape," the European Union's competition chief, Teresa Ribera, said.

"AI is bringing remarkable innovation and many benefits for people and businesses across Europe, but this progress cannot come at the expense of the principles at the heart of our societies".

The commission, the European Union's antitrust regulator, said the probe would focus on two issues.

It would look into whether Google used YouTube videos to train its generative AI models without adequately paying the creators who post the clips online, and without offering them the possibility to refuse such use of their content.