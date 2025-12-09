Recent moves by states like Florida and Texas to designate Muslim civil rights group Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as a “foreign terrorist organisation” mark an escalation of aggressive attempts by pro-Israel politicians to sideline one of the country’s leading Muslim advocacy groups.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood a “foreign terrorist organisation.” State agencies were directed to bar the groups from public contracts, state employment or state funding.

CAIR firmly rejects the designation as unconstitutional and defamatory, and has announced plans to sue .

While the federal government does not classify CAIR as a terrorist group, these state-level actions underscore an effort to silence one of the most prominent Muslim-American voices advocating for Palestinian rights and reflect growing unease among pro-Israel politicians over CAIR’s push for justice and accountability in US policy toward Israel.

So why are groups like CAIR increasingly unnerving pro-Israel American politicians?

Related TRT World - US Muslim rights group plans lawsuit against Florida governor over ‘foreign terrorist’ designation

What CAIR is and why its political profile is rising

CAIR is one of America’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisations. For decades, it has defended Muslim Americans against discrimination, fought hate crimes, and supported community initiatives.

Founded in 1994, CAIR has 25 chapters around the country.

In recent years, particularly since Israel’s war in Gaza, CAIR has taken a more prominent role in advocating for Palestinian rights and challenging US policies that enable civilian suffering in the region. It has mobilised Muslim-American voters, raised awareness about human rights abuses, and encouraged political engagement at the local and national levels.

To politicians who strongly align with Israel, this rising influence has been seen as a counterweight to pro-Israel lobbying, a domestic, organised voice advocating for justice for Palestinians and accountability in US foreign policy.

Related CAIR sues FBI for harassing activists opposing war in Gaza - TRT World - TRT World

Why pro-Israel politicians are freaking out

There are a few key factors that help explain the hardline response to CAIR, including the fact that it challenges a long-standing political imbalance on Israel and that it is empowering and mobilising a voting bloc that has historically been underrepresented in the US.

For decades, criticism of pro-Israeli policies, especially from Muslim-American or pro-Palestinian communities, has been pushed to the margins of US politics. CAIR’s growing visibility, especially in states with sizable Muslim populations, and its willingness to call out human rights violations in Gaza, disrupts a status quo that has long favoured pro-Israel narratives.