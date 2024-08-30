The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has filed a lawsuit against the United States federal government, alleging the creation and use of a secret watchlist targeting supporters of Palestinian activism.

The lawsuit, filed by CAIR's Legal Defense Fund and its Greater Los Angeles area office, challenges the constitutionality of the alleged watchlist and accuses the government of violating the rights of two Palestinian-American plaintiffs.

"The lawsuit alleges that the Government has violated the Constitution by placing the two plaintiffs on secret watchlists for their protected and lawful speech and activity in favour of Palestine," Amr Shabaik, CAIR's legal director told Anadolu news agency.

One plaintiff, Osama Abu Irshaid, was allegedly re-added to the watch list due to his activism against Israel's military actions in Gaza, according to Shabaik.

The other, Mustafa Zeidan, was placed on the No Fly List after organising weekly protests calling for an end to Israel's attacks in Gaza, he added.

CAIR also alleges unlawful search and seizure of one plaintiff's phone at the border.

The Muslim rights group reported receiving numerous complaints from Americans who claim to have been questioned and harassed by federal law enforcement officials for their pro-Palestinian activism since Oct. 7, 2023.