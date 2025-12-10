TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Universal human rights values ‘severely undermined’ by Israel’s Gaza genocide: Turkish president
Turkish President Erdogan, marking Human Rights Day, condemned Israel’s brutal war on Gaza and the destruction there, saying global values are weakening and urging coordinated efforts to enforce peace and rebuild the enclave.
Universal human rights values ‘severely undermined’ by Israel’s Gaza genocide: Turkish president
Türkiye's President Erdogan warns that peace and justice are losing ground worldwide. [File photo] / Reuters
December 10, 2025

The Israeli genocide in which more than 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza have lost their lives is a sign that the values mentioned in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights have been “severely undermined,” Türkiye’s president said on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, the atrocities in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories continue, despite all the efforts of the international community,” a Communications Directorate statement quoted Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Human Rights Day.

While congratulating the Turkish nation and all humanity on the 77th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Erdogan said the important document, which represents humanity’s shared values and achievements, still maintains its character as a global commitment that safeguards the rights every individual holds by birth.

However, he noted that the rules and principles contained in the declaration are being violated in many parts of the world, while concepts such as peace and justice continue to lose ground.

“It is the shared responsibility of all humanity to rebuild Gaza as soon as possible, as it has been reduced to a massive pile of rubble,” Erdogan said.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye tells UN Gaza is a 'wake-up call' for global genocide prevention

Gaza peace

The Turkish president added that the path to just and lasting peace in Gaza lies in strengthening the ceasefire, established with Türkiye’s contribution, and in implementing a two-state solution.

RECOMMENDED

He added that, yet, Israel continues to demonstrate its disregard for law and order, violating the ceasefire with attacks that have killed at least 370 Palestinians since October 11.

“It is critically important for the international community to increase pressure on Israel to prevent Gaza from being drawn back into conflict,” the Turkish president said.

Türkiye’s commitment to peace, dialogue and human dignity

Erdogan said that Ankara also continues peace and dialogue-oriented efforts to halt the bloodshed in Sudan and help restore stability and security in the country.

The president said that combatting cultural racism, hostility against Islam, and xenophobia is “vital for upholding the principles outlined in the Declaration.”

“Ignoring hate crimes and hate speech, failing to implement necessary measures and sanctions against them, and even encouraging such acts under the pretext of freedom of opinion is absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

“As Türkiye, with the strong heritage guided by our history, we will continue to defend human rights and human dignity throughout the world, especially in our heartland and cultural geography, without distinction of language, race or origin, and to contribute at the highest level to global peace and security,” President Erdogan added.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye denounces Israeli raid, seizure of UNRWA headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets