Türkiye has condemned Israel’s raid on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) headquarters in the occupied East Jerusalem and its seizure of the building.

“We condemn Israel’s raid on the UNRWA building located in occupied East Jerusalem and its seizure of the facility,” the statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry stressed that Israel’s actions targeting a UN building with diplomatic immunity constitute a clear violation of international law.

It recalled that the International Court of Justice, in its advisory opinion dated October 22, 2025, clearly underlined Israel’s obligation as an occupying power not to obstruct the UNRWA’s activities and, on the contrary, to facilitate them.

Emphasising that the UNRWA provides indispensable services to Palestinian refugees and plays a key role in protecting their right of return, the statement said the agency’s continued operations are vital for efforts to achieve lasting peace.

“The international community must take deterrent measures against Israel’s unlawful practices and support UNRWA,” it added.

Israeli forces on Monday raided the agency’s headquarters in the occupied East Jerusalem. They removed the United Nations flag from the compound and raised the Israeli flag in its place.