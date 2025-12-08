Israeli police removed the United Nations flag from the compound of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem and raised the Israeli flag in its place, the agency’s commissioner-general said.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which has been accused of bias by Israel, has not used the building since the start of this year after Israel ordered it to vacate all its premises and cease its operations.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on Monday through US social media company X: "This latest action represents a blatant disregard of Israel's obligation as a United Nations Member State to protect & respect the inviolability of UN premises."



"To allow this represents a new challenge to international law, one that creates a dangerous precedent anywhere else the UN is present across the world."

“Police motorcycles, as well as trucks & forklifts, were brought in & all communications were cut. Furniture, IT equipment & other property was seized,” he added.

Lazzarini continued that the UN flag “was pulled down & replaced with an Israeli flag.”

UNRWA spokesperson Jonathan Fowler said by phone from Amman that the East Jerusalem compound remained a UN premises despite the Israeli ban on its operations and that the agency had "no debts to the municipality. Period."

He said Israel had been conducting a "sustained disinformation campaign" against UNRWA, whose responsibilities it wants taken over by other UN bodies such as the main refugee agency.