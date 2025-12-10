Ghana has condemned what it called the “inhumane” treatment of its citizens at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport after several travellers were detained or deported, and said it is weighing reciprocal measures.

Ghanaian travellers were “deliberately targeted and subjected to inhumane and traumatic treatment” since Sunday, a Foreign Ministry statement said on Wednesday, noting that seven citizens, including four members of a parliamentary delegation, were detained without “justifiable” cause and released only after hours of diplomatic intervention, while three others were deported.

The parliamentary delegation was attending an international cybersecurity conference in Tel Aviv, while the three deported travellers returned to Ghana on the next available flight, according to the ministry.

“This condemnable conduct by Israeli authorities is extremely provocative, unacceptable” the statement said.

“Totally untenable”