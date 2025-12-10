Israeli army forces have detained a Syrian man in a new incursion into the southern Daraa province, marking the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty, according to local media reports.

The state-run TV channel Alikhbariya said on Wednesday that Israeli forces advanced into the Al-Aridah village of western Daraa at midnight.

Israeli soldiers stormed the house of a Syrian family and detained a young citizen, the outlet said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the report.