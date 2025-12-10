UNESCO has recognised that Italian food is more than pizza, pasta and gelato, adding the range and ritual of the famed cuisine to its list of intangible cultural heritage.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose government has championed "Made in Italy" products as part of her agenda, hailed the recognition on Wednesday that she said "honours who we are and our identity".

"Because for us Italians, cuisine is not just food or a collection of recipes. It is much more: it is culture, tradition, work, wealth," she said in a statement.

Pizza-making in Naples already features on the UN cultural agency's list of intangible heritage, as does espresso coffee.

Meloni's government proposed the much wider "cucina italiana" in 2023.

Culinary rival France in 2010 won UNESCO recognition for "the gastronomic meal of the French". That more celebratory affair, which begins with an aperitif and ends with liqueurs, includes four courses.