US plans to vet social media of visa waiver travellers as delays cause fury in India
CBP proposal targets visitors from countries such as Britain, France, Germany and South Korea and seeks wider personal data; sparks anxiety as India faces visa delays.
A man holding an upside down flag stands outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, December 4 2025. / Reuters
December 10, 2025

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Tuesday proposed a rule that would require travellers from 42 countries, including Britain, France, Germany and South Korea, to submit up to five years of their social media history under the US visa waiver programme.

The proposal suggests adding social media as a “mandatory data element” for an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) application.

The proposal would apply to visitors allowed to enter the US for up to 90 days without a visa, provided they secure electronic travel authorisation.

CBP said in a filing that it plans to seek extensive personal information from applicants, including social media accounts, email addresses from the past decade, and details about their parents, spouses, siblings and children, such as names, birth dates, birthplaces and places of residence.

The proposal could “chill travel and expression”, Farshad Owji, past president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and partner at law firm WR Immigration was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.

“Basically, people will self-censor, and they avoid coming to the US altogether, and that affects tourism, business and America’s global reputation.”

CBP said it will open a 60-day public comment period on the proposal.

Delays expected

The agency noted that the plan follows earlier government steps requiring social media checks for certain visa categories, including H-1B skilled workers and student and scholar visa applicants.

In India, the ripple effects of the broader US visa and social media vetting changes are already very visible.

The US Embassy in India postponed many upcoming visa appointments, notably for H‑1B visa and dependent H‑4 visa holders. Many consular interviews scheduled for December 2025 have been pushed into early 2026, for instance, March, Bloomberg reported.

RECOMMENDED

The news and visa appointment delays have triggered deep anxiety and frustration across Indian immigrant communities, who make up the overwhelming majority of America’s high-skilled visa holders.

One X user was worried about his son, who is a US citizen, not being able to make it back to school in time.

US business immigration attorney James Hollis voiced his frustration on LinkedIn, criticising both the timing and the impact of the policy change, which coincides with the holiday period when many Indian nationals return home to complete visa formalities.

“I’m shaking my head about the reports coming out about H-1B visa appointment cancellations in India,” Hollis wrote.

“This is a low blow, even for this administration. I'm sure it will make us so much safer...”

Many people are also unsure on how to reach out to the embassy for rescheduling guidance.

The Trump administration has tightened curbs on entering the United States, part of a sweeping crackdown on migration.

Along with Mexico and Canada, the country will host the 2026 World Cup, which is certain to attract large numbers of soccer fans from across the world.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
