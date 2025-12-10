WORLD
2 min read
Five arrested in Spain for kidnapping, killing man in plot to steal his crypto assets
Police say the victim and his partner were held for hours while attackers tried to access their digital wallets, in a case highlighting a surge in crypto-linked abductions worldwide.
Five arrested in Spain for kidnapping, killing man in plot to steal his crypto assets
Spanish police say searches of properties in Madrid and Malaga uncovered pistols, clothing stained with blood, and other evidence tied to the crime. / Reuters
December 10, 2025

Spanish police said on Wednesday they have arrested five people over the kidnapping and murder of a man targeted for his cryptocurrency holdings, while another four suspects have been charged in Denmark in connection with the same plot.

The victim and his partner were attacked in April in southern Spain. 

Police said the man was shot in the leg as he attempted to flee before both were forced into a house, where they were held for several hours while the assailants tried to break into their crypto wallets. The woman was released around midnight and reported the abduction; officers later found her partner’s body in a wooded area in Mijas, in the province of Malaga.

Searches of properties in Madrid and Malaga uncovered pistols, clothing stained with blood, and other evidence tied to the crime, police said. Authorities did not specify when the arrests were made.

RelatedTRT World - Hackers steal over $600M from video game network
RECOMMENDED

Denmark connections

Danish prosecutors have charged four additional suspects—two of whom were already serving prison sentences for similar offences—suggesting the operation had international links.

Police and security experts say kidnappings tied to digital-asset theft have risen sharply alongside the growth of the crypto sector. 

High-profile cases in Europe this year have underscored the trend. In January, French crypto entrepreneur David Balland and his partner were abducted, with Balland having a finger cut off before being released the following day. And in May, attackers in Paris attempted to kidnap the daughter and grandson of the CEO of the Paymium crypto exchange.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israeli army detains 20 Palestinians in latest occupied West Bank raids
New Israeli rules could block NGOs from Gaza, risking lifesaving care in 2026: MSF
Israeli forces raid northern Gaza refugee camp, shell Rafah in latest ceasefire violation
Turkish ministers, intelligence chief to hold talks with Syrian President amid growing ties
Air India 777 aircraft turns back after drop in engine oil pressure
Gold surges to a new record high amid geopolitical tensions
China slams US for ‘arbitrarily seizing’ vessels in Caribbean, extends support to Venezuela
Senior Russian general killed in Moscow car bombing
India, New Zealand finalise free trade agreement
Bondi shooters conducted 'tactical' training in countryside: Australian police
South Korea’s parliament launches probe into 2024 Jeju Air crash
Passenger bus crash in Indonesia kills at least 16 people, a rescue worker says
Rwanda shuts down thousands of evangelical churches
US restores Trump photo to Epstein files database after outcry
UK slams Israel's approval of new illegal settlements in occupied West Bank