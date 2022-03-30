Hackers have stolen cryptocurrency worth over $600 million from a digital ledger used by players of the popular online game Axie Infinity, in a major digital cash heist.

Ronin Network on Tuesday said the attack targeting its blockchain netted 173,600 ether and $25.5 million worth of the stable coin, a digital asset pegged to the US dollar.

The haul was valued at $545 million when it was stolen on March 23, but was worth about $615 million based on prices on Tuesday, making it one of the largest thefts ever in the crypto world.

"Most of the hacked funds are still in the hacker's wallet," Ronin said in a post revealing the theft.

The team at Sky Mavis, maker of battle and trading game Axie Infinity, discovered the security breach on Tuesday after a user was unable to withdraw ether, according to the company.

Interest in cryptocurrency has boomed, along with its values, but the money has also become an attractive target for tech-savvy thieves.

Investigation under way

Ronin was still investigating the hack but said that hackers got hold of private "keys" to withdraw digital funds.