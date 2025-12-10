WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Heavy rains flood thousands of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza
Heavy rainfall began in Gaza before dawn, submerging thousands of tents in several areas across the enclave.
Heavy rains flood thousands of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza
Palestinians struggle with flooding after heavy rain hits the Abu Marhil Camp in the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza / AA
December 10, 2025

Heavy rains flooded thousands of tents sheltering displaced civilians in Gaza on Wednesday, witnesses said.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the water level exceeded 40 centimetres inside some tents.

Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal warned in a video statement of an “imminent humanitarian disaster” resulting from the current bad weather conditions.

According to forecasts, rains are expected to continue in Gaza until Friday.

RelatedTRT World - Heavy rains flood dozens of tents for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza
RECOMMENDED

Basal said that aid entering Gaza still falls far short of the needs of the territory’s 2.4 million residents facing a severe humanitarian crisis, calling for immediate international action.

On Tuesday, the Gaza Government Media Office warned that a polar low-pressure system would affect the enclave starting on Wednesday and lasting until Friday evening, threatening hundreds of thousands of displaced families.

According to prior data from the media office, Gaza needs around 300,000 tents and prefabricated housing units to meet the most basic shelter needs of Palestinians after Israel destroyed infrastructure over two years of war.

The United Nations estimates the cost of reconstructing Gaza at about $70 billion as a result of the genocidal Israeli war, which has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000. A ceasefire deal came into effect on October 10.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets