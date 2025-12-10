WORLD
Another Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli custody as prisoner death toll tops 100
Prisoners’ groups hold Israeli authorities responsible for the death of Abdelrahman al-Sabateen as monitors warn of worsening conditions.
Israeli soldiers walk outside of Ofer Prison previously described as a “lit grave” by released Palestinian prisoners. / Reuters
December 10, 2025

Another Palestinian detainee lost his life in Israeli detention, prisoners' affairs groups said on Wednesday.

Abdelrahman al-Sabateen, 21, a resident of Husan town near Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank, died at Shaare Zedek Medical Centre in West Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoner Society and the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs said in a joint statement.

No details were provided about the cause of his death.

Sabateen was arrested by Israeli forces in June 2025.

The two groups held Israeli prison authorities fully responsible for Sabateen’s death, and called on the international community to intervene to provide protection for prisoners.

They accused Israel of escalating its violations against Palestinians in Israeli prisons amid reports indicated a rising number of deaths due to harsh detention conditions, including ill-treatment and deprivation of medical care.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 100 Palestinian detainees have died in Israeli custody since October 2023 and dozens have been forcibly disappeared.

Palestinian authorities estimate that more than 9,300 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, including more than 50 women and about 350 children, in addition to those kept in Israeli army camps.

