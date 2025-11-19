US
2 min read
US Muslim group CAIR slams Texas governor's call to probe 'imaginary sharia courts'
CAIR-Texas says Greg Abbott is promoting debunked anti-Muslim conspiracy theories and attacking religious freedom.
US Muslim group CAIR slams Texas governor's call to probe 'imaginary sharia courts'
CAIR said Abbott had repeatedly sought to punish Texans who refused to sign pro-Israel pledges. / AP
November 19, 2025

The Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Texas) has criticised Governor Greg Abbott’s call to investigate alleged "sharia courts," describing the move as "increasingly desperate and deranged" and rooted in long-standing anti-Muslim conspiracy theories.

In a statement, the group said that attempting to ban "sharia" would be no different from banning Jewish halacha or Catholic canon law, calling Abbott’s demand a "direct assault" on religious freedom.

"Greg Abbott’s disregard for the First Amendment, his obsession with Texas Muslims and his dedication to protecting the Israeli government from criticism apparently knows no bounds," CAIR-Texas said.

The group said the governor’s directive follows several failed efforts to penalise Texans who criticised the Israeli government or refused to sign pro-Israel pledges.

"Now, the day after issuing an unconstitutional and error-riddled proclamation targeting the state’s largest Muslim civil rights group, he is ordering Texas district attorneys to investigate imaginary 'sharia courts,'" it said.

RelatedTRT World - US Muslim civil rights group CAIR says Texas governor 'stoking anti-Muslim hysteria'

Debunked conspiracy theories

CAIR-Texas accused Abbott of promoting "debunked conspiracy theories" and vowed to defend Muslims in the state against what it called his "desperate" attempts to undermine the First Amendment.

RECOMMENDED

The governor’s order claimed unnamed "Sharia tribunals" in North Texas were "masquerading" as legal courts and issuing orders that circumvent US law.

Abbott’s directive was issued shortly after he declared CAIR a "foreign terrorist organisation," a designation the group called "defamatory" and without "basis in law or fact."

CAIR said his proclamation had no legal authority to designate American institutions as terrorist groups.

In its fuller statement, the organisation said Abbott had repeatedly sought to punish Texans who refused to sign pro-Israel pledges and had targeted teachers, students and businesses over political positions relating to Israel.

It added that voluntary arbitration used by religious communities does not replace official courts and must comply with US law.

"CAIR-Texas plans to continue to vigorously defend the Texas Muslim community from this governor’s increasingly desperate and deranged attempts to shred the First Amendment for the benefit of a foreign nation," the group said.

CAIR also noted that previous attempts by Abbott to link Muslim organisations to wrongdoing had failed, and criticised the governor for sharing and amplifying content from figures known for anti-Muslim rhetoric.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package