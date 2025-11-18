​​​​​​​The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of promoting "anti-Muslim hysteria" and advancing policies that serve the interests of Israel rather than Texans.

"Greg Abbott is an Israel First politician who has spent months stoking anti-Muslim hysteria to smear American Muslims critical of the Israeli government. Although we are flattered by his obsession with our civil rights group, his defamatory proclamation has no basis in fact or law," CAIR, the largest Muslim civil liberties organisation in the US, said in a statement.

It came after Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as "foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organisations."

"Unlike Mr. Abbott--who unleashed violence against Texas students protesting the Gaza genocide to satisfy his AIPAC donors--our civil rights organisation is an independent voice that answers to the American people, relies on support from the American people, and opposes all forms of unjust violence, including hate crimes, ethnic cleansing, genocide and terrorism," said CAIR.

'Defamatory and lawless'