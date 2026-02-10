US
January 13, 2026
Exxon Mobil still interested in Venezuela visit despite Trump rebuke
January 13, 2026
WATCH: Venezuelan migrants in Colombia consider returning home
January 13, 2026
Venezuela eyes 'new agenda' with EU, UK
January 12, 2026
'Too soon to say' when elections could be held in Venezuela — White House
Live blog: US attacks Venezuela, abducts Maduro
Trump warns "something very tough" ahead on Iran as Netanyahu heads to Washington
Türkiye calls for unified role in fight against Daesh in Syria at Riyadh meeting
Netanyahu's plane crosses airspace of three ICC member states despite arrest warrant
Trump 'fully supports' Lutnick as calls grow for commerce secretary to resign over Epstein links
By Baba Umar
Colombia's Petro says assassination plot on him foiled moments before disaster
Iraq busts terror cell, arrests top Daesh operative
Europe faces 'dual crisis' from China trade surge and US instability, warns Macron
Dutch police arrest 15 suspects over spreading 'Daesh propaganda'
Authorities say the suspects are accused of inciting terrorist offences, disseminating Daesh propaganda or participating in a terrorist organisation.
US vice president visits Azerbaijan after Armenia stop to push peace
The visit follows US President Donald Trump’s mediation last year of a peace agreement between rivals Baku and Yerevan, which have fought two wars over the Karabakh region, occupied by Armenia until liberated by Azerbaijan.
EU moves to force Russia's hand on Ukraine peace
US President Donald Trump has given Ukraine and Russia until June to come to an agreement.
PM contender Rahman vows to rebuild Bangladesh after Hasina-era 'loot'
Rahman assumed the leadership of the BNP from his mother, three-time PM Khaleda Zia, who died in December, just days after he returned.
Israeli forces carry out deadly strikes across Gaza despite a ceasefire deal being in effect
At least five Palestinians were killed and several others wounded after strikes hit areas outside Israeli-controlled zones specified in the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
Russian regulator restricts Telegram messenger
Roskomnadzor says it will continue to restrict Telegram's operation in Russia until violations of its legislation are eliminated.
