The US Justice Department (DOJ) has ended an investigation into a Muslim-centred planned community around one of the state's largest mosques in Dallas, Texas, without filing charges.

According to a Justice Department letter dated June 13, first reported by the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday, the department informed the group developing the project that it is dropping the investigation.

"CCP (Community Capital Partners) has affirmed that all will be welcome in any future development, and that you plan to revise and develop marketing materials to reinforce that message, consistent with your obligations under the Fair Housing Act," the letter reads.

"Based on this information, the Department is closing its investigation at this time."

Earlier this year, the department opened an investigation into the proposed EPIC City project upon Senator John Cornyn's call, who baselessly claimed it could discriminate against Christians and Jews.

The developers complained they have been bullied since then by federal and state probes because they are Muslim.

'Islamophobic witch hunt'